Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. 1,198,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

