Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,963 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

