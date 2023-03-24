Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HelloFresh (HFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €17.00 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/7/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/7/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/7/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/10/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/6/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/2/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/30/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €25.50 ($27.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching €16.71 ($17.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 52-week high of €46.92 ($50.45).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.