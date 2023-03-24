Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Pebble Group (PEBB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Pebble Group (LON: PEBB):

3/21/2023 – The Pebble Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 132 ($1.62) to GBX 173 ($2.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – The Pebble Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – The Pebble Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/6/2023 – The Pebble Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PEBB traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 117.64 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,361. The company has a market cap of £196.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.80 and a beta of 1.45. The Pebble Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Pebble Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

