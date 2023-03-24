Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.82. 1,545,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,250,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Redfin Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $877.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 234.33%. The company had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Redfin by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

