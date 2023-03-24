Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $51.28. 627,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,949. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.