Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. 875,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
