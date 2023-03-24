Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97,930 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,930 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 9,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.