Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

