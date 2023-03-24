Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $205.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

