Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

