Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $608,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

