Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $671,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

