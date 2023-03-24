Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

