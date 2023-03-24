Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECNCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS: ECNCF) recently:

3/23/2023 – ECN Capital was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2023 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$4.00.

3/23/2023 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

3/23/2023 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

3/23/2023 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

3/9/2023 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00.

1/24/2023 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 210,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,584. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

