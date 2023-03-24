Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,367 iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 84.5% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 26.7% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,943. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

