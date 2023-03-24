Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Invests $30,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

