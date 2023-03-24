Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Eaton accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.52. 539,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

