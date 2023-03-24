Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. 156,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.