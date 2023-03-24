Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.67. The company had a trading volume of 649,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,909. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

