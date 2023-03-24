Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.9 %

TTE stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. 501,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,768. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.