Reviewing Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) & Its Competitors

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 730 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 590 886 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.76%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.63 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.71 billion $7.30 million 24.20

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -1.54% -69.28% 1.88%

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition competitors beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

