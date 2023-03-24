Reviewing Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) & Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Idaho Strategic Resources and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 8.39 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.92 $432.00 million $0.24 76.25

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

