RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.94.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $243.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.51 and its 200-day moving average is $274.47. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at RH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.