Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.63

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.63 and traded as low as C$38.78. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.48, with a volume of 3,806 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$427.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

