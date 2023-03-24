Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

