Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.94.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.
