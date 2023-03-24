Roland O. Burns Acquires 10,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 4,478,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

