Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

