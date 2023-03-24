Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.