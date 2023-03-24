Romano Brothers AND Company Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

