Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Shares of TRV opened at $163.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

