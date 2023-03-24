Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 20,530 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

