Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,945 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.