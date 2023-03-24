Royal Bank of Canada Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $80.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

MS opened at $85.84 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

