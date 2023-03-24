Royal Bank of Canada Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.