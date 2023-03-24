Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROYUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Unibrew A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Unibrew A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $66.60.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

