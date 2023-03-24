Rune Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00005394 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $29,626.51 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.55540593 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

