Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Up 1.1%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several analysts have commented on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

