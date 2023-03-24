Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,362,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 67,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

