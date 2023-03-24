Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 93 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC:SBIGY remained flat at $11.31 on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

