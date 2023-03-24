Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 93 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:SBIGY remained flat at $11.31 on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
