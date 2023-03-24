Safe Price Reaches $10.82 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Safe has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $225.45 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $10.82 or 0.00039466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00076847 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00154232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00042385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.66615705 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

