Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.00

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 6417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

