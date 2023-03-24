Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Up 1%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.68. 353,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 281,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Santos in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Santos Increases Dividend

Santos Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 4.41%.

(Get Rating)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.