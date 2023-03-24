Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of SPNS opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

