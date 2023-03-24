Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 9323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Sappi Trading Up 3.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sappi Dividend Announcement
About Sappi
Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
