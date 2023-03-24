Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 9323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Sappi Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Dividend Announcement

About Sappi

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

