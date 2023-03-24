Scholastic Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Scholastic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Scholastic Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $41.32 on Friday. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
