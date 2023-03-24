Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.00. 205,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,184. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

