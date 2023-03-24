Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

