Scotiabank Trims Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Target Price to C$29.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97.

In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

