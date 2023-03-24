Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 375,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $22,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,400.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of DNMR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.