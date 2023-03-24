Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 375,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $22,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,400.00.
Danimer Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of DNMR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.78.
Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.